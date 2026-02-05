Firm Challenges Court’s Forfeiture Order On Aircraft

Orlean Invest Africa Limited has formally appealed the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja that ordered the seizure and forfeiture of a Bombardier BD-700 Global 6000 aircraft, insisting that the decision was reached without evidence and amounts to a serious miscarriage of justice.

Also, the company filed for a stay of execution of the Federal High Court judgment. The notice of appeal was filed on 23 January 2026 by the company’s lead counsel, Mr. Ama Etuwewe (SAN), a day after the Federal High Court delivered its ruling.

The appeal, now before the Court of Appeal, sets out seven grounds challenging both the factual findings and legal conclusions of the trial court.

At the heart of Orlean Invest Africa’s appeal is the argument that the Federal High Court wrongly concluded that the aircraft was imported into Nigeria by the company and remained in the country without payment of customs duties.

The appellants maintain that there was no evidence whatsoever before the court to support such a finding. They contend that the aircraft does not belong to Orlean Invest Africa Limited and that no proof was presented to establish ownership or importation by the company. According to the appeal, the aircraft was flown into Nigeria strictly on a charter basis as a visiting aircraft and never remained permanently in the country.