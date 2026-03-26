Firm Celebrates Mother’s Day Rewarding Nigerian Mums

Three Crowns Milk has rolled out the red carpet for three deserving mothers in Lagos, giving them an unforgettable Mother’s Day experience.

In line with the brand’s purpose of caring for mums, the women were treated to a full day of pampering and relaxation in recognition of their love, sacrifice, and dedication to their families, often at the expense of their own well-being.

Speaking at the event in Lagos recently, Brand Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Lilian Elue, said: “We wanted to put smiles on the faces of everyday mums. Mothers are the backbone of their families, constantly pouring out love and care.

Our inspiration is to care for the hearts that keep giving, sacrificing, and nurturing their families?” The surprise celebration began with a random selection of mothers selling goods on the bustling streets of Lagos.

The lucky beneficiaries: Remilekun Odia, Adenike Adegbite, and Kafayat Tajudeen, were treated to a day of pure joy, which included luxurious spa treatments, stunning hair makeovers, and photoshoot sessions in stylish outfits.

Remilekun, a pastry vendor, was overwhelmed with emotion. She said: “I was so surprised and excited. It felt like a dream because I never expected it. Sometimes when you see things like this on the street, you think it might be a prank. I didn’t believe it until it happened to me, and even now it still feels unreal.”

Adenike, a widow and mother of three, shared similar sentiments. According to her, “I sell snacks to school children to take care of my kids, and I wasn’t expecting this at all. The massage and makeover, everything was amazing. I felt like I was in a different world.”

Kafayat, a bean cake seller, expressed her gratitude with a bright smile, saying: “I have never had a massage before. I am just so happy. I will use the cash gift to boost my business and take care of my family.

I am very grateful to Three Crowns Milk.” Each mother received a cash gift of N200,000 alongside Three Crowns Milk products, a gesture that will make a meaningful difference in their lives. “The money is a big help,” Remilekun said, her voice filled with emotion.