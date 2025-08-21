Firm Calls For Urgent Cybersecurity Training To Safeguard Nigeria’s Digital Future

With cyber threats escalating in both complexity and frequency, PPC Limited is urging a collective national response, particularly through investments in cybersecurity training to protect Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

The company warns that the country’s digital ecosystem is increasingly at risk from cyberattacks, data breaches, and the loss of critical talent through migration.

According to reports, cybercrime drained ₦1.1 trillion from Nigeria between 2017 and 2023, while more than ₦53.4 billion was lost in 2024 alone through fraud, hacking, and data theft.

Globally, cybercrime is projected to cost businesses and governments $10.5 trillion annually by 2025 if countermeasures are not accelerated.

General Manager, Systems Engineering & Projects at PPC Limited, Adetola Ibironke, commented on the negative impact cybercrime has on the economy and the nation as a whole.

“Cybercrime is no longer an IT problem; it is a national economic threat. Every attack that drains billions from our economy or exposes sensitive personal data is a reminder that Nigeria cannot afford to remain reactive. What we need is capacity, people who are trained, certified, and empowered to defend our digital systems.”

Ibironke stressed that the challenge goes beyond financial losses. Nigeria is also experiencing a significant talent drain in cybersecurity, with skilled professionals migrating to other countries in search of better opportunities and working conditions.

“We are training people, but we are not retaining them. Suppose our best cybersecurity experts continue to leave for Europe, North America, and the Middle East. In that case, the skills gap here will only widen, and our digital future will be at even greater risk.

Training cannot be an afterthought. We need to build structured cybersecurity academies, embed relevant curricula in our universities, and encourage continuous upskilling across industries. Only then can Nigeria build the resilience required to protect its digital future.”

He added that Nigeria’s need for a cyber-aware workforce has never been more urgent. As the country continues its digital transformation journey across finance, healthcare, education, and public services, resilience must be built not only into systems, but into people.