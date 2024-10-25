…Firm Calls For Action On Global Food Security

Share

Capacious Farms & Foods marked its World Food Day with a series of impactful events aimed at raising awareness of the looming global food crisis and the importance of collective action to mitigate it.

The celebration, held at the Capacious Farms & Foods Research Farm in Shimawa, brought together farmers, landlords, residents, and agricultural experts to discuss the critical need for everyone to grow part of what they eat, as a step toward ensuring food security.

The event featured educational sessions, where attendees were informed about the imminent food crisis and the urgency for individuals and communities to contribute to their food production.

Farmers and residents were enlightened on how personal cultivation efforts can help alleviate pressure on global food systems and reduce dependence on external sources of food.

As part of the activities, Jubaili Agrotech, a leader in agricultural solutions, provided expert training on essential topics such as seed selection, agrochemical use, and land preparation techniques.

This training equipped participants with the knowledge and tools they need to embark on their own cultivation journeys, promoting sustainable farming practices.

The celebration also included a tour of Capacious Farms & Foods’ Research Farm, where participants had the opportunity to witness innovative farming techniques and cutting-edge agricultural research aimed at boosting food production.

The tour highlighted the farm’s ongoing efforts in crop development and sustainability, demonstrating how practical solutions can address the challenges of food insecurity.

To further encourage selfsufficiency, Capacious Farms & Foods launched its “HomeHarvest Initiative”, distributing highquality seeds to all participants.

