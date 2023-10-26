Firm Begins Drone Delivery Of Blood To Health Facilities In Kaduna

Zipline, a drone delivery company has commenced the transporting of medicines to hard-to-reach health facilities in Kauru, Kaduna State.

The staff of Zipline at the Pambegua Zipline distribution centre had received an emergency request for whole blood to help save one of the patients who had been rushed to the hospital mid-afternoon of June 6.

Recall that in 2021, the Kaduna State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the U.S. Zipline company to address the logistics issues and improve the delivery of medicines to hard-to-reach health facilities.

Zipline is an American company that designs, manufactures, and operates drones for delivery purposes. As of last month, its drones have made more than 750,000 commercial deliveries and flown a distance of more than 40 million miles.

The unmanned aerial vehicles transport cryoprecipitate, frozen plasma, platelets, whole blood, vaccinations, infusions, and standard medical supplies.

The Kaduna State Government sends medical supplies to Zipline’s warehouse for appropriate inspection. The goods have their expiration dates and identifying names scanned and labelled.

READ ALSO:

Additionally, the business gets and sets aside medications and vaccinations. They await orders that are sent via a call centre that responds to inquiries from medical establishments.

The orders are placed in a box that has a parachute to help it land securely.

Flight operations will scan the ID of the order being transported to find out where it will be delivered. The operator loads the package onto the drone and takes off to deliver it.

Drones that are unmanned are linked to a GPS system and can converse with other drones that are in flight.

According to Samuel Noma, the Operations Manager for Zipline in Nigeria, the company’s presence lowers the death rate of mothers, newborns, and small children in difficult-to-reach health facilities in Kaduna.

According to him, between five and forty-five minutes, they transport medical supplies at a record-breaking 45 times each minute.

“The lack of storage facilities for thermolabile medications, such as vaccines, and security concerns were contributing factors to Zipline’s emergence in Kaduna.”

“Medicine and vaccine deliveries to rural areas are less delayed with discipline. Before, staff had to travel great distances to obtain medical supplies, which sometimes left patients unattended or waiting for care.”

“We try to centralise and warehouse those medications when we come in, and we deliver those medications quickly upon request to any facility.”