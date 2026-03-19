Firm Bags ‘Great Place To Work’ Certification

A proptech firm, Abode Assets, has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work,’ a development that further cements its position as a forward-thinking organisation shaping both the future of work and wealth creation in Africa.

The certification, awarded by the Great Place to Work Institute Nigeria, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, recognises organisations that foster high-trust and highperformance environments.

Abode’s Co-founder and CEO, Jeffrey Itepu, said the firm surpassed the benchmark trust index score of 65 percent, reflecting strong employee confidence in leadership, culture and growth opportunities. “This recognition came at a time when workplace well-being has become a critical concern,” he stated.

According to insights from the AIS Workplace Stress Survey, employee burnout remains a growing challenge across industries, often affecting productivity and long-term performance. Abode’s recognition signals a refreshing shift proving that high-growth companies can also prioritise people.

Speaking on the milestone, Itepu emphasised the importance of building sustainable workplace cultures in Nigeria’s evolving business landscape.