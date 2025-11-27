Firm Backs Healthcare Sector, Acquires Paelon Memorial Hospital

In line with its mission to transform Nigeria’s healthcare landscape through strategic investments, operational excellence and patient-centered innovation, Iwosan Investments Limited, has announced the acquisition of Paelon Memorial Hospital, a leading multi-specialist healthcare provider in Lagos.

Fola Laoye, Co-founder and CEO of Iwosan Investments Limited said, “We are thrilled to welcome Paelon Memorial Hospital into the Iwosan Group.

“Paelon’s remarkable 15-year legacy of excellence—driven by its founder, Dr Ngozi Onyia, and her team of dedicated healthcare professionals—has set a gold standard for patient-centered care in Nigeria.

“Dr Onyia’s vision, integrity and collaborative spirit perfectly align with Iwosan’s values and aspirations. “This acquisition reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional quality care through state-of-the-art facilities and innovative practices.

“By combining our strengths, we can expand service offerings, enhance patient experiences and drive meaningful progress in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“While each hospital under the Iwosan Group will retain its unique identity and operations, they will also benefit from shared expertise, systems and support across the Group.”