Firm Assures Africans Of Affordable Education

The Joint Professionals Training and Support International (JPTS), an International Organization registered to operate as a Professional Training Organization in the US, UAE, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Nigeria has expressed its readiness to grant Africans access to affordable education.

This was made known in a press statement signed by the school’s Director of Public Affairs, Emeagi Emeka Williams and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The statement reads in part “It is our obligation to ensure that Africans are given access to education in a more affordable way owing to the poor financial background of many African homes which have lots of limitations on young ones seeking to access education”.

The institute also distances itself from wrong impressions about the school and its founding essence created by some individuals while urging the public to disregard such misinformation.

“The attention of the management of the JPTS Institute had been drawn to the fact that certain individuals have created a wrong impression about the school and its founding essence, thus have also misguided prospective academic pursuant hence, the need for urgent clarification.

“JPTS management is happy to humbly correct the minds of those who have been ill-informed about our institution and that JPTS remains committed to the course of building a better society through strategic educational intervention with a bias for the indigent or less privileged ones”.

The statement stressed that JPTS Institute is never a university, but an institution created for diverse professional training in different fields within its coverage space. The statement also clarified that the institution’s Professional Certifications are recognized and accepted for both employment offers and credit transfer and evaluation into various Higher Institutions.

“Healthcare Management students of the institute enjoy strategic benefits and quality work relationships with other bodies globally. The management places importance on practical experiences for students beyond lecture rooms and that attracts beneficiaries to the scholarship scheme”.

The statement went further to notify the public that JPTS scholarships are in a different dimension, stating that some students get Professional Certificate scholarships with JPTS while others get University scholarships which are done abroad. The institute offers a wide range of professional training in the fields of oil and gas, Management, Health and Safety among others.