Firm Appoints Nigeria As MD

Venturi Quality Services Company has appointed Engr. Garba Haruna as managing director. By the appointment, Haruna becomes the first African to be appointed and elevated to this position to serve for first 5-year term.

Before his appointment, he was providing consultancy services and expertise advice to the leadership of the corporation for many years.

Haruna is an energy expert with vast experience in gas infrastructure projects, oil services, energy economics and power.

He has trained with over 25 international energy companies worldwide and had received many fellowship awards and many professional certificates of core competence and leadership excellence.

His current appointment will bring positive development in oil and gas in Nigeria and Kebbi State As people of Argungu emirate we urge him to make the entire state and Africa proud by bringing his wealth of experience to move the company to greater heights.

