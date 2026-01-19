Firm Appoints MD

Pawnith Limited has appointed Martina Ogbebor as managing directtor. The appointment coincides with the official launch of Pawnith as a sophisticated new entrant in Nigeria’s financial services and alternative investment landscape.

The board also confirmed that Ogbebor’s appointment was central to a long-term strategy that combines the operational rigor of traditional finance with the speed, efficiency, and innovation of modern fintech.

Ogbebor has over 15 years of senior leadership experience across the telecommunications and digital infrastructure sectors, where she has led brand transformations and nationwide revenue growth initiatives.

Her appointment signals Pawnith’s intent to build a high-trust financial institution anchored on strong governance, regulatory discipline, and long-term value creation. Under Ms. Ogbebor’s leadership, the company is launching a multi-segment capital model designed to evolve into a comprehensive financial services and alternative investment ecosystem.