March 9, 2026
Firm Appoints MD For Subsidiary

Cavista Holdings has appointed Mr. Seyi Aiyeleso as the new managing director and chief executive officer of Matna Foods, effective immediately.

Aiyeleso will continue in his role as managing director of Agbeyewa Farms, a Cavista Holdings subsidiary. Under his leadership, Matna Foods is expected to unlock its full potential, building on more than two decades of expertise in producing international-standard, multipurpose cassava starch.

He obtained a degree in management studies from the University of Jos and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Bayero University, Kano, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate at Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

He is a seasoned executive with over 30 years’ experience in sales, marketing, and operational leadership. Aiyeleso has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation across multinational organisations in FMCG, oil and gas, and the public sector.

Most recently, he has led Agbeyewa Farms, the largest cassava farm in Africa, where he is implementing a 12-point transformation agenda aimed at modernising cassava farming and addressing food insecurity in Nigeria.

