Firm Appoints MD, Director, CCO

Carbon Limits Nigeria has appointed James Ogunleye as managing director and Heine Melkevik director. It noted that Jordan McCrackin would continue to serve as the Chief Commercial Officer, leading the company’s advisory portfolio and commercial operations.

The appointment, according to a statement by the company, noted that Ogunleye, an expert in carbon finance, policy design and implementation, would steer the company into what it described as its next impact phase. Also, Ogunleye brings the technical depth and strategic vision to guide the organisation.

Also, Melkevik would be responsible for strategic direction, institutional partnerships and business development. His continued presence, the company said, “reflects our deep ties with global best practice and our dedication to driving high-integrity growth.” McCrackin is expected to maintain the company’s position as a provider of technically robust, locally grounded, and globally informed solutions.