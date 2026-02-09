Firm Appoints MD

Bboxx, a data-driven platform providing essential services across Africa, has appointed Ene Adesanya as managing director. She succeeded Ernest Akinlola, who stepped down in late January after five years at the helm.

The company said in a statement that his appointment was a central component of its strategic push to scale its presence in the Nigerian market.

In her new role, Adesanya will lead Bboxx Nigeria’s participation in the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) fund. Her primary mandate is to expand the company’s reach to over 100,000 households by the end of 2026. Adesanya has 17 years of professional experience to the position.