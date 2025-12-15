Firm Appoints Head Of Communication

CRC Credit Bureau Limited, has appointed Olawuyi Awofisayo head, brand and corporate communications. In a statement by the company, he would lead the organisation’s brand strategy, corporate communications, media relations, internal communications, content development, and reputation management.

He has served as the digital campaign manager for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Presidential Campaign in 2023, where he led end-to-end digital strategy across multiple platforms.

In addition, he is a faculty lecturer in Sports PR & Communications Strategy at the Business of Sports Institute Africa (BOS), contributing to capacity building within the sports business ecosystem.