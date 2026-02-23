Firm Appoints GMD

Japaul Gold and Ventures Plc has appointed Mr Henry Alakhume as group managing director. In a notice by the company Secretary, Chidimma Okolo, the appointment of Alakhume is effective from February 12, 2026.

He is an experienced executive of the company and has demonstrated strong leadership and operational expertise in his role as chief operating officer. The board is confident that his appointment will ensure continuity in leadership and support the company’s strategic objectives during this transition period.

He is to fill the vacant position left by Mr Akinloye Daniel Oladapo, who resigned in October 13, 2025, with no reason given for his decision to exit the post.

However, the board expressed confidence in the ability of the acting GMD to steer the ship of the company “during this transition period.”

