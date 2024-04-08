Firm Appoints GED

Nosak Group has appointed Eki Ogunbor as group executive director, brands and communications. In a statement by the company, Ogunbor was appointed to develop and implement brand communication strategies, oversee the creation of marketing materials, manage all internal and external communications, oversee social media content strategies and ensure that all communications are consistent with the group’s brand identity.

Ogunbor is an award-winning writer, editor and content developer with more than a decade of expertise. She is the founder and chief creative officer of Kisara, a women’s wear accessories business that reflects her dedication to the thriving African design sector.