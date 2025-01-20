Firm Appoints GCEO

Share

Viathan Group, a provider of integrated energy solutions in Nigeria has appointed Lekan Adekeye as group chief executive officer. He was following the transition of the outgoing CEO and Co-founder, Habeeb Alebiosu as vice chairman.

The appointment underscores company’s focus on innovation, technological advancement, and its mission to provide reliable energy solutions to underserved communities across Nigeria.

The company said in a statement that Adekeye’s appointment came at a critical time as Nigeria’s energy sector evolves with an increasing focus on innovation and sustainability, noting that his leadership would be pivotal in advancing the company’s strategic goals, which include expanding access to energy solutions, l e v e r a g i n g cutting-edge t e c h n o l o g y, and driving transformative change in the sector.

