Firm Appoints Directors

Cavista Holdings has elevated Funlola Akintonde to senior people director and chief of staff to the chairman and Anthonia Attoh as vice president, operations at Agbeyewa Farms.

In addition to leading the group’s people function, Akintonde would support John Olajide, founder and chairman of Cavista Holdings, in aligning enterprise-wide priorities, enhancing cross-functional collaboration and driving organizational effectiveness.

A distinguished human resources executive with over 20 years of experience across finance, energy, and tech, she obtained a degree in economics from the University of Ibadan.

Her elevation is a testament to her vision, impact, and ability to lead with both heart and strategy.

Also, Attoh has been instrumental in strengthening operational capabilities and professionalising operational processes across the Group.

Her new role will see her focus on driving operational excellence and institutional growth at Agbeyewa Farms, reporting directly to the MD/CEO of the business.

She is an alumna of the Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu where she obtained Higher National Diploma (HND) in mechanical engineering and (MBA, human resource management, Lagos State University.

Also, she got an associate degree in business analysis from The George Washington University School of Business and is a certified manager of Quality and Organisational Excellence (QOE).