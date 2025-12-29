Firm Appoints Directors

Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited (WSPOL) has appointed Oladapo Filani as managing director and Alex Osho as executive director finance & commercial, following his successful tenure as chief finance officer.

Filani has served as the company’s chief executive officer since 2023, while Osho has served as chief finance officer. The firm noted in a statement that they were appointed because of their immense contributions to the company and their proven leadership capabilities.

Filani obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in petroleum engineering from the University of Ibadan and an Master of Business Administration (MBA) in oil & gas management from Aberdeen Business School, Robert Gordon University.

He is an alumnus of London Business School and a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigerian Society of Engineers, and the Chartered Institute of Directors, Nigeria.

Also, Osho has served as Group COO at the Waltersmith Group since February 2023 and has 20 years’ experience in energy, investment banking (M&A advisory, corporate & project finance, restructuring), and consulting.

In July 2025, the company also appointed Mr. Taiwo Adeniji to its board as an independent nonexecutive director.