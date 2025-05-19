Firm Appoints COO

Share

A management firm, PM – Tribe has appointed Naomi Omonua as co-founder and chief operating officer. This strategic leadership move signals a new phase of innovation, expansion and operational excellence for the organisation.

Founded by Victory Oghenovo in May 2023, the company has rapidly become Nigeria’s largest project management platform.

The company said in a statement that the addition of Omonua to the leadership team brings significant experience in strategic operations and organisational leadership.

Omonua is a dynamic multi-potentialite deeply passionate about African inclusion in technology and has worked with leading local and international organisations including DWP UK, Expedia, Microsoft, and others.

Her track record of excellence positions her to lead company’s operational strategy and scale its impact across Africa and beyond.

Founder Victory Oghenovo said: “Naomi’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for PMTribe as we deepen our commitment to shaping the future of project management in Africa.

Her vision and expertise will be instrumental as we work toward our ambitious goal of raising one million project managers by 2030.”

