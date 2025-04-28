Firm Appoints Chairman, Retires EDs

Share

Africa Prudential Plc has appointed Christabel Onyejekwe as chairperson of its board. Also, retiring from the board are non-Executive Directors Samuel Nwanze and Peter Elumelu, both of whom served for 12 years.

Onyejekwe took over following the retirement of Eniola Fadayomi, after 12 years of service. The company said in a statement that the appointment was disclosed during its 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

Onyejekwe, a seasoned business leader with more than 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, previously served as executive director, business development, at the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement Systems Plc.

She is known for leading key initiatives that strengthened Nigeria’s financial infrastructure and currently serves on various corporate boards, bringing with her expertise in governance, strategy, and risk management.

Also, Fumbi Chima was appointed independent non-executive director, Vincent Ukoh as a non-executive director, subject to regulatory approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ukoh is currently the chief executive officer of HH Capital Limited, an investment firm with interests spanning financial services, energy, hospitality, and real estate.

