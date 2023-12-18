Firm appoints CEO

Nigerian fintech startup, Payhippo, has appointed Dami Olawoye as chief executive officer. The company said in a statement that he would succeed Payhippo’s co-founder, Zach Bijesse, who is taking a role on the company’s board of directors.

Before this role, he was the startup’s finance chief and he has successfully expanded product offerings, spearheaded fundraising initiatives, and launched a partnership platform.

His extensive experience in the Nigerian market and his deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing small businesses make him the ideal person to lead Payhippo into its next phase of growth. A l s o , Bijesse cofounded the company in 2019 to provide capital for SMEs.