Firm Appoints CEO, ED

Peerless has appointed Dr Joachim Adenusi as chief executive officer and Cofounder. Also, Mustapha Otaru, a cofounder was appointed as executive director.

Adenusi is a visionary technology entrepreneur and leading expert in strategy, risk, and actuarial science with more than 25 years of international experience. He has served as director at the UK Institute of Risk Management and is a recipient of the UK Risk Manager of the Year Award.

He has two decades of leadership experience in telecommunications, banking, and technology. Also, Otaru has held senior roles at MTN Nigeria and Sterling Bank and will drive Peerless’ commercial strategy, revenue growth, and market expansion. Other board members include Chinedu Ikwudinma, former group chief risk officer at Ecobank Transnational, and Tope Egunjobi, managing partner at Conduit Mews LP.

Also on the board are Adedeji Olowe, fintech pioneer and chairman of Paystack; and Patricia Jemibewon, former CocaCola and Guinness executive renowned for transformation and design thinking.

In a statement by the company said that the newly constituted board features distinguished leaders with expertise in actuarial science, corporate law, risk management, finance, marketing, human capital, and technology.