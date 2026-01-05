Firm Appoints CEO

Arkey Limited, a fast-growing property development company, has appointed Valentine Chinedu Okoye as chief executive officer.

In a statement signed by the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Nnadi Faith Anegechukwu, the move signals the company’s strategic entry into Nigeria’s real estate sector with a strong focus on wealth creation and financial inclusion.

She noted that the appointment marked a significant milestone for the firm as it positions itself to drive financial empowerment through high-value real estate investments and structured wealth-building solutions tailored to diverse income groups.

Okoye is a seasoned real estate consultant with over a decade of experience in the Nigerian property market, determined to bring deep industry expertise and a track record of delivering sustainable real estate solutions.

Under his leadership, the company aims to reduce economic disparities by providing accessible investment opportunities for lowand middle-income earners, supporting Nigerians in the diaspora with secure and profitable property investments through a robust due diligence framework, and enabling highnet-worth individuals to move from financial freedom to financial abundance through strategic, high-yield real estate portfolios.

The release also stated that the company’s market entry was driven by a vision to reposition real estate from a static asset into a dynamic tool for long-term financial stability, steady cash flow, and generational wealth creation.

As Chief Executive Officer, Okoye will lead the company’s expansion strategy and oversee the rollout of flexible and convenient property acquisition schemes designed to help individuals move beyond basic property ownership toward sustainable financial abundance.