Firm Appoints CEO

Share

Teach for Nigeria has appointed Molade Adeniyi as new chief executive officer. The company said in a statement that Adeniyi succeeded Ayodele Olajiga, who provided outstanding interim leadership from June 2024, following the departure of Folawe Omikunle after over nine years of service.

Adeniyi is a visionary leader with a deep passion for empowering West Africa’s children and youth. Before joining the company, she has served as the CEO of West Africa Vocational Education for nearly six years, where she focused on equipping young people with essential skills and opportunities.

Adeniyi, a registered pharmacist in Nigeria and the UK obtained a senior management programme certificate from Lagos Business School and a post – graduate diploma in strategic management and marketing from King’s College, University of London.

She is a 2021 Perennial Leadership Fellow and a 2021 West Africa Acumen Fellow and an active member of Women in Management, Business, and Public Sector, where she serves on committees and mentors young women.

Share

Please follow and like us: