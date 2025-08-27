Firm Announced As Official Partner Of Intra-African Trade Fair 2025

Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 (IATF2025), Africa’s premier trade and investment platform, has named Tropical General Investment Group (TGI) as an official Premier Partner, according to a press release. The statement said: “As a leading multinational conglomerate, TGI is driving value addition and promoting inclusivity through manufacturing and strategic investments across emerging markets.

TGI will play a pivotal role in advancing the mission of IATF2025 which aims to boost trade and investment in Africa.” It further said that the fourth edition of IATF2025, which is organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with African Union Commission and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, is scheduled to take place in Algiers, Algeria from 4-10 September 2025.

The event, according to the statement, “promises to connect more than 2,000 exhibitors, including businesses from the continent and globally, who will be showcasing their goods and services to the visitors and buyers while exploring opportunities and exchanging information.”

“This is projected to translate into over $44 billion in trade and investment deals. Since its inception in 2018, the Fair has brought together an average of over 4,500 exhibitors, attracted more than 140,000 participants from across 130 countries, and facilitated trade and investment deals exceeding $118billion,” it added.

Mrs. Kanayo Awani, Executive Vice President, IntraAfrican Trade and Export Development, Afreximbank, said: “We are delighted to welcome TGI Group as an Official Premier Partner for IATF2025. Industrial manufacturing and agribusiness are focal areas of the event, and with TGI being an important player within the investment ecosystem Africa in, they are uniquely positioned to help us achieve our shared goal of driving intra-African trade and promoting sustainable economic growth across the continent.”

Vice Chairman of TGI Group, Farouk Gumel noted: “TGI’s ethos is all about creating value and enhancing wellbeing. To achieve this, we consistently seek new opportunities and partnerships from within and outside the continent. The opportunities within Africa are limitless. IATF gives us the platform to identify and pursue these new ideas, resources and partnerships. We commend Afreximbank’s vision for creating and sustaining the IATF and are indeed very excited to collaborate with them as a premier partner for IATF2025.”

TGI Group began as a small chemical importing company in Lagos, Nigeria, in the early 1980s and has since grown into a formidable multinational conglomerate with operations spanning over 13 countries across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. With a diversified portfolio that includes fast moving consumer goods, agricultural inputs, industrial chemicals, homecare products, and pharmaceuticals.

In a statement, the organisers of the IATF said the event is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

“IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities on the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment.

“In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries who bring investment goods as well as those interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development,” they added.