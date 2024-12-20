Firm Allots Homes To Customers At Beechwood Estate In Ajah

Share

A leading real estate company in Nigeria, PWAN Perfection, has taken a positive step in realizing its vision of offering a workable solution to the country’s housing storage by allotting homes to investors at Emerald Lakeview-1, Adiva Plainfield within Beechwood Estate, Ajah, Lagos.

Speaking during the allotment ceremony and inauguration of Paradiso by Boulevard Home, the Chief Executive Officer of PWAN Perfection, Ambassador William Aimakhu, said the estate offers proximity to an economic hub with a serene, peaceful and secure living environment.

Aimakhu said the estate’s location has made it an attractive option for those seeking affordable housing in Lagos. He said Lagosians should take advantage of the area’s potential status as a major commercial centre to own a home.

He said: “This is not just a milestone for our company; it’s a dream come true for many families. We remain committed to delivering homes that redefine standards and create communities where dreams flourish.

Today is proof that hard work and integrity pay off.” “The journey began in December 2022 with an ambitious off-plan project to turn the dream of homeownership into a reality.

Today, that dream has been realized, located in the serene Emerald Lakeview-1, Adiva Plainfield within Beechwood Estate, Bogije, off the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Paradiso by Boulevard represents more than just houses; it is a vibrant community where aspirations thrive and futures are built.”

Customers who received documents for the properties, expressed satisfaction and excitement, saying it is a great opportunity to own homes in Lagos.

One of the homeowners, who identified herself as Mrs Elizabeth, said: “I can’t express how grateful I am to PWAN Perfection.

When I invested in this project two years ago, I hoped for a home for my family, and today, they’ve exceeded my expectations. The quality of the home and the serenity of the community are unmatched.”

