Firm Allocates Lands To Customers At Freedom City Estate In Lagos

A leading real estate company in Nigeria, FAB Realty, has taken a positive step in realising its vision of offering a workable solution to the country’s housing shortage by allocating land to investors at Freedom City Estate in Epe, Lagos.

Speaking during the allocation exercise, the Managing Director of FAB Realty, Ayomikun Adebayo, said the estate offers proximity to an economic hub while providing a serene and peaceful living environment.

Adebayo said the location of the estate has made it an attractive option for those seeking affordable housing in Lagos. She stated that Nigerians should take advantage of the area’s potential status as a major commercial centre to secure their piece of land.

She guaranteed the new landowners that their investment would appreciate. He also reiterated the company’s goal of providing quality and affordable housing options to Nigerians.

“Thank you for your patience and patronage, and for believing in this dream. This investment will definitely keep appreciating in value.

“Freedom City is our latest effort towards bridging the housing deficit in Lagos and offering our customers an affordable lifestyle option. We understand the challenges in Nigeria, and we are committed to providing viable solutions,” she said.

Adebayo stated that the construction of these projects has made Epe to become a much sought-after area for real estate investment opportunities. Not only is it close to the economic hub of Lagos, it is now connected by the new expressway, making it more convenient for anyone looking to invest in properties.

Meanwhile, customers who acquired properties in the estate have continued to express satisfaction and excitement after being allocated land in the new estate, and are looking forward to building their dream homes.

One of the customers said: “I am very excited about this allocation today. It is a great opportunity, and I am happy. This exercise has shown that there is a guarantee that when you buy your land, you get allocated. I am impressed.”