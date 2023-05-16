Firm allocates land to customers at Freedom City Estate in Lagos

A leading real estate company in Nigeria, FAB Realty, has taken a positive step in realising its vision of offering a workable solu- tion to the country’s hous- ing shortage by allocating land to investors at Freedom City Estate in Epe, Lagos.

Speaking during the allo- cation exercise, the Managing Director of FAB Realty, Ayomikun Adebayo, said the estate offers proximity to an economic hub while providing a serene and peaceful liv- ing environment. Adebayo said the location of the estate has made it an attractive option for those seeking affordable housing in Lagos. She stated that Nigerians should take advan- tage of the area’s potential status as a major commercial centre to secure their own piece of land. She guaranteed the new landowners that their investment would appreciate in value.

He also reiterated the company’s goal of providing quality and affordable hous- ing options to Nigerians. She said: “Thank you for your patience and patron- age, and for believing in this dream. This investment will definitely keep appre- ciating in value. “Freedom City is our latest effort towards bridg- ing the housing deficit in Lagos and offering our cus- tomers an affordable lifestyle option.”