Firm Advocates Low Salt Intake For Healthy Living

The Management of AJINOMOTO Foods Nigeria Limited has urged Nigerians to take advantage of cutting down on salt intake which can help lower blood pressure and ensure a healthy heart.

Similarly, the company has called on Nigerians to consume food seasonings produced with salt-reduction technologies such as the AJI-NO-MOTO® Umami food seasoning which has been validated by food scientists, nutritionists, and researchers, national and global regulatory bodies.

Managing Director of AJINOMOTO Foods Nigeria Limited, Mr Noriyuki Ogushi who made the call recently, said AJINOMOTO Foods Nigeria Limited has developed global products and seasonings by utilising its salt-reduction technologies for the benefit of the populace.

He spoke when the company celebrated the Umami Seasoning Day in Nigeria.

The Umami Seasoning Day is marked on July 25 every year to raise awareness about the importance of the Umami seasoning popularly known as AJI-NO-MOTO® Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) in cooking.

However, Ogushi used the occasion to reassure Nigerians about the safety of AJI-NO-MOTO food seasoning which promotes low salt intake, healthy living and enhances the flavour of foods.

The day was also used to sensitise the public about the safety of consuming AJI-NO-MOTO® season which gives foods a delectable flavour that brings out their deliciousness and promotes the palatability of dishes & cuisines across the world.

Ogushi said, “We are actively developing products and seasonings, that utilise salt-reduction technologies and the safety of AJI-NO-MOTO® has long been scientifically proven and its safety approved by authorised agencies of the UN.”

Similarly, a Nutritionist- Dietitian at the Department of Food, Nutrition & Home Science, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Port- Harcourt, Dr. Helen Henry Unaeze, has confirmed that MSG promotes significant sodium reduction.

“MSG has two-thirds less sodium than table salt and imparts umami – a savoury taste and so 30 to 40 per cent salt reduction can be achieved by adding MSG without changing the taste of the food.

“Taste is a key factor in what people decide to eat. Using MSG as a replacement for some salt in the diet and to increase the appeal of nutritious foods can help make healthy eating easier, likely leading to a positive impact on health,” the dietician said.

Ogushi further noted that the safety of AJI-NO-MOTO® had long been scientifically proven and its safety was approved by authorised agencies of the United Nations (UN).

He explained, “Since its founding, the Ajinomoto Group has been consistently engaging in initiatives to resolve social issues through its business.

‘Umami’ translates to ‘deliciousness’, and the term was named in 1908 by a Japanese scientist Ikeda Kikunae to describe the savoury taste produced by glutamate.

“Umami is the taste of the amino acid glutamate – one of the most prevalent amino acids in nature and naturally present in foods like tomatoes, seafood, vegetables, cheese, and milk.

Also backing the safety of the Japanese food seasoning is a Professor of Enzyme and Food Biotechnology, Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, who affirmed that various scientific findings had proven that AJI-NO-MOTO® is safe for consumption.

Prof. Mohammed who is the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa State, said, “Glutamic acid is a prominent amino acid that contributes to the umami taste.

“Glutamate is essential for living bodies, it is a good energy source of the brain and helps boost good feeling by regulating impulse transmission in the nerves.”

The food safety expert reiterated, “There is no scientific proof to directly associate MSG with any health issues as suggested.

Prof. Mohammed urged Nigerians to debunk the myths and unscientific claims about MSG and to work with facts and science.