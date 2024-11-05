Firm Advises Importers To Track Trucks Movement With Code

Share

Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) has advised importers and exporters to track the movement of their trucks to the port through its platform with a unique code.

The company urged all truck operators to avoid soliciting customers on the port access roads.

Its Head of Operations, Irabor Akonoman noted that it was essential to reduce congestion and ensure smoother truck movement in and out of the ports.

At a pivotal stakeholders’ meeting organised by APM Terminals Apapa, Akonoman educated stakeholders, particularly its customers on the workings of the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) truck electronic call-up system, “ETO” managed by TTP, saying that the call-up system was a platform coordinating truck traffic into the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, scheduling dispatches to reduce gridlock and improve the timely delivery of goods.

The meeting, which was attended by importers, exporters, trucking companies and Nigerian Port Authority officials, highlighted APM Terminals’ commitment to enhancing port efficiency, supporting the “ETO” system, and alleviating congestion along the port corridor.

Commending APM Terminals Apapa for convening the forum, Irabor said: “We also encourage all importers and exporters to track their trucks’ movements through our website or by contacting our customer care team. Each truck is assigned a unique journey code that allows our staff to trace its booking details. With the journey code and truck particulars, we can inform you of the exact departure date from our facility.

“Once a truck exits the pre-gate, it has a 72-hour window to reach the port before its ticket expires. If your truck has not arrived at the port within this period, we advise you to investigate promptly.”

Also, the Head of Commercial at APM Terminals Apapa, Kayode Olufemi Daniels, emphasised the importance of the meeting in educating customers on the workings of “ETO.”

He noted that a deeper understanding of the system’s processes would help reduce operational complaints and alleviate congestion on critical port access roads.

Daniels explained: “Our goal is to create a transparent and accessible process that works seamlessly for everyone involved in the port ecosystem.

“This engagement is an important step toward helping our customers understand the ‘ETO’ system and address any lingering concerns. When our customers know how to navigate the system, they can avoid unnecessary delays, reduce frustration, and contribute to a more organised flow of trucks into the terminal.”

He clarified that delays are often attributed to the terminal operator, noting that in reality, enforcement practices play a more significant role.

According to him, many times, the terminal operator was perceived as the reason trucks faced delays entering the port.

He added that the stakeholders meeting held had helped to clarify that the issue lies not with the terminal or TTP, but rather with enforcement practices.

He explained that some truckers deliberately delay by parking on access roads while attempting to complete dual transactions, such as waiting for additional paperwork to pick up an import container after dropping off an export/empty container.

Introduced by the NPA in February 2021, the “ETO” electronic truck call-up system was created to alleviate congestion at Nigeria’s busiest ports, including Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports. Managed by TTP, the system requires truck operators to book entry slots in advance, regulating the daily influx of trucks and addressing a longstanding challenge that has impacted port efficiency and increased logistics costs for importers and exporters.

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal, handles a substantial share of the country’s import and export volume. The terminal’s modern facilities and commitment to operational efficiency make it a critical link in West Africa’s supply chain.

Known for its customer service and innovation, APM Terminals has proactively supported the “ETO” call-up system, aligning with its own goals of reducing congestion and streamlining port processes.

