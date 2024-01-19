Firm Acquires Data Facilities to Capture Helicopter Operations in Nigeria

An indigenous operator in the Aviation sector, NAEBI Dy- namic Concepts Limited, is acquiring additional equipment to enhance its service delivery. The company is acquiring information technology tracking devices, body-worn cameras, control room complete facility rack fitted amongst other support information technology facilities that will capture and relay data for helicopters flying in and out of Nigeria.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited, Mr. Chike Stanley stated that the move to re- fleet its equipment profile is part of the company’s strategy to ensure it achieves its objectives on job creation and fulfilling its mandate of generating revenue for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, an official of the equipment company in the United Kingdom – Tensor, Mr Martin Head stated that his company is working with NAEBI Dynamic Concepts Limited and the Federal Ministry of Aviation & Aerospace Development to achieve the tracking of Helicopters in and out of Nigeria from the control room.