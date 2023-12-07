Firm, ACPN Sign MoU on Solar-Powered Refrigerators for Pharmacists

In a bid to energise and bolster the country’s healthcare sector, Koolboks, the trailblasing startup firm, has entered into a partnership deal with the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) to supply over 8000 solar-powered refrigerators to pharmacists nationwide. Specifically, Koolboks joined forces with ACPN in the pursuit of distribution of safeguarding vaccines and medications that are crucial to the well-being of Nigerians. Indeed, the alliance seeks to address the challenge of unreliable power supply, focusing initially on rural and pre-urban areas to ensure vaccines are stored optimally for essential vaccinations.

Speaking on the partnership deal, a director at Koolboks, Pharm Oladipupo Ojo, noted that the country already grappling with electricity shortages, so the provision of solar-powered refrigerators emerges as a necessity for maintaining the health of Nigerians. Ojo added that these refrigerators become a beacon of reliability, ensuring the integrity of vaccines and drugs in the absence of a consistent power supply. The Koolboks’ director emphasized the company’s dedication to health preservation, adding that the local assembly plant ensures a robust supply chain, meeting the refrigeration needs of all 8000 community pharmacists in the country.

While talking on the aspect of sustainable impact, Ojo stressed that in order to ensure the sustainability of the project, Koolboks has secured the NEP AfDB PUE subsidy grant, saying that this subsidy will extend to pharmacies across Nigeria, making vaccine refrigeration more affordable and accessible. Also in attendance at the event is Blessing Omaga, the Administrative Project Coordinator at Koolboks, where she expressed excitement about the partnership and the grant. According to her, the company aspires to expand this laudable project, propelling Koolboks’ mission to the forefront of the green energy revolution.

In his own opening remarks, the National Chairman of ACPN, Pharm Adewale Oladigbolu, commended Koolboks for this timely initiative. With over 8,000 members poised to benefit, he highlighted the critical role of solar-powered refrigerators in preserving the efficacy of vaccines, especially in areas facing irregular power supply. Oladigbolu said, “This partnership is timely and good. There are communities that cannot have at least four hours of power every day, and there are vaccines that must be maintained at a specific temperature day and night. This partnership is a right one because, when children are properly immunized, we save the country a whole lot of money.”

Mrs. Chinwe Udo-Davis, founder of Instollar Technologies, a company revolutionising the green energy workforce landscape, stressed that the collaboration with Instollar Technologies marks another step forward in Koolboks’ commitment to environmental sustainability. However, she reminded the guests at the occasion that Kool- boks, extended its reach across Africa, recently by partnering with Orange Energies to provide freezing and refrigeration solutions in 12 African countries. According to her, the collaboration aligns with Koolboks’ commitment to providing equitable access to clean energy solutions.