Fireworks in Turin as Juve, Roma Clash

There will be fireworks when Juventus and Roma go head to head at Allianz Stadium in the Serie A derby. The Bianconeri aim to melt Inter’s advantage to only one point and they must be high on confidence following a 2-1 win over Frosinone. Alex Sandro has joined Moise Kean and Mattia De Sciglio in the recovery room, while Manuel Locatelli is a major doubt. Both Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba remain on the sidelines through suspension.

The Romans, on the other hand, did well to beat Napoli in the Derby del Sole. Jose Mourinho’s troops aim to climb to the Champions League berth, but given their difficulties on the road, we believe that there is a big value in betting on the home side. Lorenzo Pellegrini is widely expected to return to the starting XI, while all Paulo Dybala, Chris Smalling, and Tammy Abraham continue to miss out with injuries.

After dropping two points in a 2-2 draw with salernitana, Milan will look to return to winning ways in the Serie A when they take on Sassuolo on Matchday 18. The Rossoneri are eyeing their fourth consecutive win at home ground and they are surely capable of beating the Neroverdi at their Stadio San Siro. All Fikayo Tomori, Tommaso Pobega, Noah Okafor, Malick Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu, and Marco Sportiello are sidelined with injuries, but there are no suspended players in the home team.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, suffered a dip in form, with the team collecting only one point in total from the last four league matches. The Neroverdi conceded two goals in each of their last four league fixtures and we do not believe that they are capable of spoiling Milan’s party at Stadio San Siro. In their last meeting at the venue Sassuolo hammered AC Milan 5-2, meaning that the hosts are hungry for revenge. The likes of Uros Racic, Matias Vina, Mattia Viti, and Agustin Alvarez are out of contention with injuries for the visiting side