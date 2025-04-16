Fireworks In Madrid As Real Attempt To Overturn Big Deficit In Tussle With Arsenal

Share

Arsenal racked up three second-half goals to secure a 3-0 first-leg lead over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals last week, and more fireworks are expected when the two reconvene at the Bernabeu this evening.

Declan Rice’s stunning brace of free kicks set the Gunners on their way before Mikel Merino completed the scoring, leaving Los Blancos with a mountain to climb if their Champions League defence is to continue.

Arsenal went from a 3-0 rout of the European champions to a laboured draw against Brentford at the weekend, and they are justified underdogs as they head to the Spanish capital.

Mikel Arteta’s side remain difficult to beat, but they have only won two of their last six competitive away games and one of those came against a torrid Leicester outfit on the brink of relegation.

What we can expect on today is both sides to have plenty of attacking opportunities, with the hosts needing to go on the front foot early doors in an attempt to reduce the first-leg deficit and change the complexion of the tie.

However, that could leave Los Blancos open at the back, and clean sheets have been hard to come by at the Bernabeu lately. Both teams have scored in 10 of their last 11 competitive games here, and Arsenal’s last three on the road have featured goals at both ends, making that a standout pick for today.

Real Madrid have won two of their last five home games by a 2-1 scoreline and, with Arsenal scoring exactly once in their last two away games and unlikely to chase a draw if they are behind in the closing stages, another 2-1 win for Los Blancos appeals.

Kylian Mbappe was sent off at Alaves at the weekend, but he can give Real Madrid a fighting chance this evening. 18 of his 32 club goals this season have been scored in his 23 home appearances and he has found the net 11 times in the last 13 games in which he has played at least 45 minutes.

