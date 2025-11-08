Firewood Jollof Festival To Unify West African Flavors In One Pot

African Jollof wars has been one the most talked about wars on social media. As the countdown has for the muchanticipated Firewood Jollof Festival 2.0, begins, the Founder and CEO of Firewood Rice, Chizoma Chukwueke says this second edition will unite the jollof flavours of west Africa in one pot which will be called “West African Jollof’.

“Instead of Jollof wars, how about we unify African Jollof? This festival is about preserving our cultural heritage. We don’t want it to go extinct. We want people, especially those in the diaspora, to reconnect with our traditional way of cooking and celebrating food.”

This year’s edition will feature the creation of a special dish called “West African Jollof” — a culinary fusion combining ingredients from Ghanaian, Senegalese, Kenyan, and Nigerian Jollof recipes. The event will also showcase cooking competitions, celebrity appearances, live performances, and a children’s play zone.

She pointed out that chefs from Ghana, Senegal, and Kenya will join their Nigerian counterparts at this year’s event to create the West African Jollof dish, to further strengthen the festival’s message of unity through shared culture. The festival, with the theme; ‘Unifying African Jollof,’ aims to celebrate and preserve Africa’s rich culinary heritage while promoting unity across the continent through its most beloved dish, Jollof rice.

Speaking further at the media Parley, Chukwueke said that this year’s edition will hold on November 29, at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos Island. Chukweke explained that the Firewood Jollof concept was inspired by traditional cooking methods passed down from African mothers, using wood fire to infuse meals with a distinct smoky flavor — an experience that modern cooking methods often fail to replicate.

“It’s how our mothers cooked when we were younger. We want to preserve that heritage and remind people of the authentic taste of firewood Jollof rice.” Chibuzor Chukwueke, the Marketing Director of Firewood Jollof, said that the 2025 festival would strengthen cultural ties and economic growth through food tourism and SME participation. “Last year, we had about 10,000 attendees and 35 small-scale businesses on board.

This year, we plan to double those numbers. The festival contributes to Nigeria’s economic growth by creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs and promoting food tourism.” He also revealed plans to expand the festival beyond Nigeria’s borders.

“Next year, we intend to take the Firewood Jollof Festival to other African countries and maybe London,” he said. Representing Devon Kings, Emeje Voke, Assistant Brand Manager, said the company’s participation aligns with its brand message, “Taste That Binds.”

“When you make Firewood Jollof, you need vegetable oil. But beyond that, we’re here to help build memories. This partnership allows us to connect with consumers, unify people through food, and enhance the shared experience of togetherness.” Emeje revealed that festival-goers can look forward to an engaging experience that includes food sampling, games, and exciting giveaways.