Firewood Jollof Festival to preserve Nigeria’s cooking cultural heritage

Firewood Rice Nigeria, owners of Firewood Jollof is on a recovery drive to preserve the original and traditional way of cooking Nigeria’s popular staple food, Jollof rice with Firewood Jollof festival.

At a well attended press conference, the Founder and CEO of Firewood Rice Nigeria, Chidima Chukwueke was excited to unveil the first Firewood Jollof Festival edition which she explains will help preserve Nigeria’s traditional cooking cultural heritage.

Sharing the inspiring story of how Firewood Jollof business was conceived, Chukwueke who is one of the many Nigerians that believe many of Nigeria’s traditional way of doing things are gradually fading away with globalisation said that there is always a taste of home in our traditional way of cooking that needs to be preserved.

In her short story she said, “I was in a paid employment job at the time I conceived the idea to open a business called Firewood jollof. We were in our office meeting and one of our colleagues was celebrating her birthday. She told us she brought jollof rice and we were excited to eat the food. We also had expectations of how the jollof rice would taste. We wanted it to taste like that jollof rice we used to eat back when we were children but when we put one spoon in our mouths, we were disappointed. It tasted like the regular jollof rice. We said to ourselves that we are beginning to lose our heritage. Jollof rice used to be cooked on firewood. It used to be cooked in a traditional way that gives it a certain taste that cannot be rivaled.

“In that room, someone said, if someone opens a business and calls it ‘Firewood jollof’, the person will make a lot of money. I put that name down in my jotter. I didn’t know what I would do with the name at that time but I knew was not going to let that catchy name go. I did a little bit of research and found out that there is demand for firewood jollof out there. I called my Mom and told her and she said, she has my back. That was how my mom, my sister and I started Firewood jollof in 3rd May, 2016”, she said.

Now the firewood jollof business that started with just three people has grown to have a staff strength of over 120 and is hosting their first Firewood jollof Festival.

Mrs Bennett Enest Chukwueke, Mother to the CEO, told Sunday Telegraph that foods made with firewood are special. She explained that foods

cooked with firewood, especially jollof rice does not go bad easily even it is not warmed regularly. “That is one of the good advantages of cooking food in a traditional way,” she said.

The Firewood jollof festival which is slated to take place on the 30th November, 2024 at Muri Okuola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos will be have traditional music dancers as side attractions.

Chukwueke who also sized the opportunity to ca on brands to become their key sponsors further stated that being partners with Firewood Jollof festival is taking a step further to preserve Nigeria’s cultural heritage, So that the generation coming after us will know that there is a way of cooking jollof rice that is purely a Nigerian culture.

