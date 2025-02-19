Firestarter The Musical Set To Ignite The Stage At Terrakulture

Share

All is set for a transformative the – atrical experience as Firestarter the Musical, goes on stage at TerraKulture Arena on April 13, 2025.

An adaptation of Shola Amaraibi’s poetry collection, Firestarter the Musical will bring an electrifying fusion of poetry, music, and dance to audiences in Lagos.

Directed by renowned theatre director, Kenneth Uphopho, with music direction by Ayo Alade, this immersive production promises to inspire and uplift through its powerful storytelling.

At its core, Firestarter the Musical tells the story of a woman’s journey to selfdiscovery, identity, and empowerment.

Through a series of thought-provoking and emotionally charged poems, the play explores love, community, and resilience themes, resonating deeply with audiences of all backgrounds.

The production builds upon the legacy of ELEVATE Poetry Experience, a pioneering movement transforming poetry into fullscale theatrical experiences since 2016.

“We are thrilled to bring this inspiring story to the stage,” said Shola Amaraibi, creator and producer of Firestarter the Musical.

“This production continues our journey at The Elevate Project, transforming poetry into immersive storytelling. Our goal is to ignite the spirit of audiences and inspire them to find their own fire.”

Blending evocative poetry with dynamic musical compositions and breathtaking choreography, Firestarter the Musical truly celebrates the performing arts.

The production boasts a stellar cast, immersive stage design, and cutting-edge technical effects, setting a new benchmark for theatre in Africa. Kenneth Uphopho, the visionary director behind the project, added, “This isn’t just a musical – it’s an experience.

We are pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling to craft an unforgettable show that leaves a lasting impact.”

More than just a theatrical production, Firestarter the Musical is a call to action. The show embodies the essence of Firestarters—individuals who defy limitations, challenge norms, and spark transformation in their communities.

These visionaries turn obstacles into opportunities and inspire those around them to reach their full potential. The Firestarter narrative is rooted in the idea that anyone can be a catalyst for change.

True Firestarters embrace curiosity, courage, and purpose to create lasting impact. Firestarter the Musical captures this spirit and aims to leave audiences empowered to embrace their own transformative journeys.

Firestarter the Musical is more than a performance—it’s a movement. Don’t miss your chance to witness the fire ignite on April 13, 2025!

Share

Please follow and like us: