‘Firestarter the Musical’ Returns For ‘Detty December’

Following a mesmerizing, fully sold-out debut in April, the acclaimed poetic-musical Firestarter is set to make its triumphant return to Lagos for a special two-night engagement on December 27 & 28, 2025, at the prestigious Muson Centre, Onikan.

Created and produced by celebrated poet and performer Shola Amaraibi, whose critically lauded poetry collection forms the foundation of the show and directed by seasoned creative visionary Kenneth Uphopho, the production returns with its original powerhouse creative team, promising an even richer experience.

Firestarter the Musical is a bold fusion of evocative poetry, original music, and dance-driven storytelling. It follows Amina, a woman on a journey to find her identity, voice, and freedom, exploring themes of love, community, resilience, and the realization that the greatest creation is oneself.

“The response to our April premiere was nothing short of overwhelming,” says Shola Amaraibi. “We received countless messages from attendees who saw their own stories on stage—who felt seen, inspired, empowered. Bringing Firestarter back during the holiday season is our way of answering that call: to close 2025 by reigniting the spark within each person and reminding them of their power.”

Director Kenneth Uphopho adds: “As an artistic director, my goal is to create work that doesn’t just entertain—but transforms. The magic of Firestarter lies in its raw, poetic honesty. With the Muson Centre’s Agip Recital Hall and its technical capabilities, we’re not merely repeating the April performance; we’re deepening the experience. Returning audiences will discover new layers; new audiences are in for something unforgettable.”

Positioned in the festive window tagged “Detty December” between Christmas and New Year, the show promises to be an unmissable cultural moment for Lagosians and visitors alike, a joyful, reflective, and inspiring way to end the year.