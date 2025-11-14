Firestarter Returns By Popular Demand For ‘Detty December’

Following a mesmerising and fully sold-out debut in April, the acclaimed poetic-musical Firestarter the Musical is set to make its triumphant return to Lagos for a special two-night engagement on December 27 & 28, 2025, at the prestigious Muson Centre, Onikan.

Created and produced by acclaimed poet and performer Shola Amaraibi — whose critically lauded poetry collection forms the very foundation of the show and directed by seasoned creative visionary Kenneth Uphopho, the production returns with its original powerhouse creative team, promising an even richer experience.

Firestarter the Musical is a bold fusion of evocative poetry, original music, and dance-driven storytelling — a journey of a woman’s quest for identity, voice, and freedom; of love, community, and resilience.

At its heart is the stirring story of Amina — a woman who has spent her life creating for others, only to realise that the greatest creation is the self.

“The response to our April premiere was nothing short of overwhelming,” says Shola Amaraibi. “We were inundated with messages from attendees who saw their own stories on that stage — who felt seen, inspired, empowered.

Bringing Firestarter back during the holiday window is our way of answering that call: to close 2025 by reigniting the spark within each person and reminding them of their power.”

Director Kenneth Uphopho adds: “As an Artistic director, my dream is to always create work that doesn’t just entertain—but transforms.

The magic of Firestarter the Musical lies in its raw, poetic honesty. With the Muson Centre’s Agip Recital Hall stage and an awesome technical capacity, we’re not merely repeating what audiences saw in April; we’re deepening the experience. Returning audiences will discover new layers; new audiences are in for something unforgettable.”

Holding the show in the festive zone tagged ’Detty December’ between Christmas and New Year positions it as an unmissable cultural moment for Lagosians and visitors alike — a joyful, reflective, and inspiring way to mark the end of the year.