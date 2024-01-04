Fires, AF Tershocks Hit Japan Earthquake Zone

Rescue efforts continue in Japan after at least 64 people were killed in a powerful earthquake that hit the country on New Year’s Day. Homes collapsed, buildings caught fire and roads were extensively damaged, hindering the work of rescue services.

The epicentre of the 7.6 quake was the Noto peninsula, in central Japan, reports the BBC. The Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, said that emergency services were locked in a “race against time” to rescue survivors. “More than 40 hours have passed since the disaster.

We have received a lot of information about people in need of rescue and there are people waiting for help,” Kishida said yesterday after an emergency task force meeting. He also said some 3,000 rescuers were trying to reach parts of the Noto peninsula.

Helicopter surveys showed many fires and widespread damage to buildings and infrastructure. The city of Wajima, on the northern tip of Noto, has been cut off from land routes.