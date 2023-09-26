Fireboy’s Performance At Trace Live Leaves Fans With Goosebumps

Draped in an outfit reminiscent of the iconic Michael Jackson, Fireboy set the stage on fire with a spectacular performance at the Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, Lagos, Friday night.

The atmosphere was charged with energy as the sensational artist, backed by an eight-member band, took the audience on an unforgettable musical journey.

Prior to his performance, the event hosts, comedians Lasisi Elenu and Pencil cracked jokes that made the audience reeling in laughter. Popular skit maker, Nasboi also mounted the stage and got the audience screaming after his wordplay performance.

Popular hypeman, Shody took the audience down memory lane with some evergreen Nigerian pop songs.

The atmosphere of the show shifted as Shody welcomed Fireboy to the stage.

Fireboy enthralled the crowd with an array of his chart-topping hits, including the mesmerizing ‘Peru,’ the rhythm-filled ‘Bandana,’ the soulful ‘Jealous,’ the ever-popular ‘Tattoo,’ and the infectious ‘Ashawo.’ As each song filled the air, it was impossible not to be swept away by the sheer emotion and passion in his voice.

The performance was a masterclass in live music, leaving fans in the audience with goosebumps and their hearts full of emotions. Fireboy’s ability to connect with his audience on such a deep level made the night truly special, and it’s an experience that those lucky enough to attend will cherish for a long time.

Fireboy continues to solidify his status as one of Nigeria’s brightest musical stars, and his performance at Trace Live is a testament to his incredible talent and stage presence. It was a night to remember for all in attendance, a night when music truly touched the soul.