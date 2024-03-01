Fireboy: How I Got Ed Sheeran To Feature on Peru Remix

Nigerian singer, Fire- boy, has revealed how he came about his collaboration with Ed Sheeran on the remix of Peru, his 2021 hit single. In an interview with Billboard News, the 28-year-old said Sheeran reached out to him after a friend sent the song to the British singer. Fireboy said before the collaboration, he had been praying to God for a “global hit”, that would “change my life forever”. “I told myself, God I want a global hit.

That was when ‘Essence’ was popping, so I was like I want a global hit. I would like to contribute to my genre by having a song that cuts across the whole world and changes my life forever,” he said. “God gave me Peru, so the song blew up, amazing record. You know when a song blows up and it becomes this annoying record you hear everywhere in Africa, in Nigeria, especially in Lagos.

“It needed something special so it came in the form of the collaboration with Ed Sheeran. I was in the studio that day I remember when I got the call from Mr Kareem, he works with my label and he was like guess what? Ed Sheeran is going to be on your record. “Check your DM, I think he has sent you a DM. He has recorded the verse, everything is ready and I was like what?

But apparently, Jamal Edwards sent the song to Ed Sheeran. “So after I got the call, I checked my mes- sages on Instagram and he had sent me a DM together with a voice note and when I listened to verse, I was like this verse is fire. He is an amazing person, he is a genuine person.”