Fireboy DML Reveals Plan To Join Movie Industry

Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has revealed plans to join the movie industry this year.

The singer made this known while speaking in a recent interview with Billboard News, stating that he always receive compliments that he is “very dramatic”.

The singer also said he had showcased a bit of his acting skills in some of his music videos but is now set to make his major acting debut this year, adding that he would be releasing an album this year.

He said, “I am excited to share with the fans that I am releasing my album this year. I am finishing up the album here in LA. I’ve got an apartment with a pool.

“I want to be in an environment that reeks of happiness, peace of mind, and comfort. And that’s what I want the album to sound like.

“I am also going into the movie industry. Yeah, I am going to be acting. My people have always said that I am a dramatic young man.

“I mean, I know being dramatic does not equate to knowing how to act but I do know how to act. I have acted in a couple of music videos. I can’t let this gift (acting talent) waste.”