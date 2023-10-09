Fireboy DML Acquires N1.5bn Private Jet

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, better known by his stage name, Fireboy DML has reportedly acquired a brand new private jet, making him the second Nigerian artist to own such a luxurious asset.

It would be recalled that Afrobeats singer, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido was the first Nigerian musician to acquire a luxurious private jet.

The Afrobeats star shared a photo of a private jet on his Snapchat story, even though he did not attach a caption to clarify what he intended to announce or if he had purchased the private jet, which confused fans, raising questions about whether he bought one.

However, Fireboy’s manager, confirmed the acquisition, stating, “This is a testament to Fireboy’s hard work, talent, and dedication to his craft. He has consistently delivered top-notch music that resonates with people worldwide, and this acquisition is a well-deserved reward for his efforts.”

It would be recalled that in 2018, David was the first Nigerian artist to acquire a private jet, which has marked a significant stardom in the Nigerian entertainment industry, sparking conversations about the immense wealth and influence of Nigerian artists worldwide.

However, Fireboy’s acquisition of his private jet makes him the second Nigerian artist to own a jet after Davido and also presents more than just a luxury for him; it symbolizes the pinnacle of his success and the extent of his global recognition.

“Owning a private jet is a status symbol shared by only a select few, and Fireboy’s achievement firmly places him in this elite circle.

Fireboy came into the Nigerian music scene in 2019 with his debut album “Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps.” His unique blend of Afrobeat and R&B quickly captivated the hearts of music lovers, earning him a massive fan base and numerous awards and nominations.

With artists like Fireboy DML, the Nigerian music industry has witnessed exponential growth over the years, and has also played a pivotal role in the sector’s global expansion.

Nigerian artists are no longer confined to the African continent but have made their mark on the international stage, collaborating with top-tier musicians from around the world and amassing global followings.

The 27-year-old Afrobeats singer’s chart-topping singles, including “Jealous,” “Vibration,” and “Like I Do,” catapulted him to international acclaim, solidifying his position as one of Nigeria’s most promising talents.

“With each release, Fireboy consistently demonstrated his exceptional musical prowess, compelling fans, and industry experts alike to take notice.