Fire Tragedy: Southern Governors’ Forum Sympathises With Kano Govt, Victims

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the Government and people of Kano State over the devastating fire outbreak at Singa Market in Kano.

The inferno reportedly destroyed properties worth over ₦5 billion, affected more than 1,000 businesses, and left seven persons missing.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Abiodun described the incident as one of the most unfortunate tragedies in the history of the market.

He sympathised with traders who lost valuable goods and properties, urging them not to lose hope, assuring that the Kano State Government would take necessary steps to support affected victims.

According to him, the destruction of four residential buildings housing small-scale businesses, alongside the loss of equipment, merchandise, and other valuables, was a heavy blow to the livelihoods of many families.

The Ogun State Governor also called on market authorities and relevant local government officials to implement measures to prevent future occurrences.

He said: “On behalf of my colleagues in the Southern Governors’ Forum, I commiserate with the Kano State Government and the traders affected by this unfortunate incident.

“This fire outbreak has caused tremendous damage, but I urge those affected not to despair.

“The Kano State Government, under the leadership of Abba Kabir Yusuf, is doing everything humanly possible to bring the situation under control and assist the victims.”