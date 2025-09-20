Fire Service, Customs, Elumelu Honour Afritower Victims

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday joined UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, to observe a one-minute silence in honour of victims of the tragic Afritower fire in Lagos.

The solemn tribute took place during the official visit of the Controller General of FFS, Olumode Samuel Adeyemi, to the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, at Customs Headquarters in Abuja.

The visit, aimed at strengthening inter-agency collaboration, underscored joint efforts to safeguard lives, property, and national assets.

During the meeting, the FFS boss appreciated Customs for facilitating duty-free importation of firefighting equipment while seeking deeper cooperation in safety audits, deployment of fire officers to Customs facilities, and fire safety training for personnel.

In response, the Customs CG pledged continued support, including operational vehicles, integration of fire safety into Customs training curriculum, and joint safety audits of facilities.

Both agencies agreed to formalise the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a new era of cooperation in emergency response and public safety.