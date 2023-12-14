Fire Service Confirms Death of Personnel As Fire Razes Shops In Enugu Market

The Director, Enugu State Fire Service, Mr Okwudiri Ohaa, has confirmed the death of a fire officer during a fire incident at the Auto Parts Market, Coal-Camp, Enugu. Ohaa, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, said that personnel of the fire service later brought the fire, which started at 3.00a.m, yesterday morning, under control.

He bemoaned the loss of the fire officer, whose name was not given, describing the deceased as a dedicated and courageous firefighter. The fire chief said that the officer’s death was a huge loss to the fire service and the state. “We are in pain, in sorrow and grief after our efforts to resuscitate the officer by rushing him to the hospital and medical experts at- tending to him failed,” he said.

Also, Mr Mike Nome, President, Auto Spare Parts Market Association, Coal Camp, Enugu, said that goods worth millions of naira were lost to the fire that razed over 40 shops. Nome said that the cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, but added that the incident might not be unconnected with electrical surge. He said that the fire, which started from one of the shops; was noticed by security guards in the market, but who had difficulty entering the shop because of the burglary proof fixed on the windows and door.