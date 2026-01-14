Fire Safety: Oyo Approves Procurement Of Seven New Trucks

…Recruits over 100 Firefighters

‎‎In its efforts towards curbing incessant forest fires, the Oyo State Government has intensified efforts to shift focus from emergency response alone to proactive fire prevention by approving the procurement of seven brand-new fire trucks and the recruitment of over 100 additional firefighters.

‎The approval, granted by Governor Seyi Makinde, is aimed at strengthening the operational capacity of the Oyo State Fire Service Agency and improving emergency response time in both urban and rural areas.

‎Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service Agency, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Fire Reform, Honourable Moroof Akinwande, said the government’s priority is to ensure adequate manpower and modern equipment for effective fire management.

‎‎He disclosed that over 100 newly recruited firefighters are currently undergoing intensive training to enhance their professionalism and readiness, adding that the procurement of the seven firefighting trucks was approved in December 2025, with contractors already mandated to deliver the vehicles to the agency.

‎He noted that the additional trucks would significantly reduce response time and improve coverage across the state, while urging residents and industries to adopt basic safety measures.

According to him, “These include using the right electrical sockets and wiring for appliances; installing fire extinguishers; and ensuring occupants know how to use them effectively.

‎He further advised households and companies to create clear escape routes, train family members or staff on fire response, and handle inflammable materials with care.