Fire Safety Management Strategy and the Role of Lagosians: Why Response Time Matters

As the first fighting truck arrives, the crew leader could see Mr & Mrs. Ologundudu waiting anxiously outside their house. Heavy smoke is venting from a first floor window. Mrs. Ologundudu was asking the crew, “do you have water? is your engine working?” Without excitation, the engine operator positions the apparatus, the crew begins to stretch a line and the crew leader talks with Mrs. Ologundudu, and tells her “we are professionals.” She comments “you speak good English.” Jokingly, he said, “I am a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University.” With huge smiles and excitement, she shouted “great Ife.”

Within 3 mins, the crew leader completes his 360-degree assessment, the total operation took just 25 mins from the time the first due truck arrives, within 30 minutes, Mr. and Mrs. Ologundudu, who are shouting on top of their voices, had started raising praises on the fire crew, neighbours bring drinks, the estate managers offers cash reward and everyone talking about how effective the operation was. This is a common scenario, when fire incidents occur across Lagos State. A resident has a fire or emergency situation and calls the emergency line (mostly many people know the direct line to the nearest fire station).

Call intake information is gathered, the crew is dispatched, and firefighters turn out and arrive on scene to mitigate the situation. But hidden among these everyday actions are hundreds of data points, important clues to understanding whether the fire service station has enough resources to address emergencies in the community. On December 14, 2023, like most days, some Nigerians showed the educated illiterate syndrome that has always contributed to low responses time to fire emergency in Lagos State.

On the highly busy Lekki-Epe Express- way with vehicles ranging from highly luxury Bentley to the common commercial “korope,” it took the fire truck an average of 3-5 mins to move from Lekki Phase one to Ikate. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA Standard 1710) recommends an 80 second “turnout time” and 240 second “travel time” (together, 320 seconds or 5 minutes and 20 seconds “response time”). However, fire response time differs from city to city depending on geographical settings, density and other factors.

The above situation is becoming a daily occurrence in most parts of Lagos and if urgent action is not taken, emergency response time, which should be the easiest part of emergency procedure, might become the bottleneck to it. Saving people’s lives is still the heart of firefighting. The primary purpose of fire and rescue service is prompt and efficient mobilisation of firefighters in response to a fire or other related incident in order to save lives and protect property.

This is a key aspect of public safety that must be understood by every citizen. Over the years, I have come to understood that the efficiency of our fire service is linked to the ability of the officers and response time. However, opposite is the case here. In my over 10 years of lecturing and researching into fire incidents, it has become evident that we, as a people, are making fire service work more difficult and more challenging for fire men. The difficulty ranges from lack of enforcement of fire regulation to poor attention and fire issues. Fire service is now being reduced to the bottom of safety hierarchy.

Just recently, the house of a popular comedian was involved in a fire incident in one of the gated communities in Lekki (I don’t call them estates because they don’t meet the standard of estates). The fire service trucks could not enter the gated community easily because of poorly designed road infrastructure. Regrettable, few months before the incident, fire service officers were denied access to some estates in the area when they wanted to go for inspection. Today, rapid urbanization and population growth are driving the construction of new buildings with global building stocks expected to double in the next 15 to 20 years.

While such trends will represent significant development advances and offer economic growth opportunities, the major concern is the resilience and safety of new and aging building stocks that will support the living environment and lifestyle of people. Driving around Lagos today and seeing how building and estates are constructed without proper regards to fire safety is appalling. It points to the challenges that will be faced by fire service in the next 5 to 10 years. Look around you now, the windows and doors are becoming smaller, the roads are becoming smaller and narrower, estate and communities are designed without following standard regulations for fire safety.

For example, the faster the fire service can respond and set up, the sooner they can begin to mitigate fire incidents. This should translate into increased safety for firefighters and occupants as well as decreased property loss and indirect business loss. The time taken to set up and sustain firefighting operations is much for high-rises and other complex buildings. This time can be extended when the fire location is not obvious or is remote. Let’s look at some of the conditions that contribute to effective fire prevention and see if our estate and communities meet up with the requirements. Many buildings are located on obstructions that would have provided access to fire trucks in case of an emergency, and cars are parked carelessly on most streets.

Fire officers have to practically beg residents to move their cars for fire trucks to access some buildings. This is more embarrassing in newly constructed estates, especially in Lekki and it’s environs. The entrance gates are too small and the roads are not just there. Another common observation is the road dimensions. The dimensions for roads and fire lanes that lead to a building must accommodate all apparatuses. Spaces that are okay for apparatuses are necessary for several reasons.

One is to enable an apparatus an easy passage for development purposes, expansion and operations. Hydrants or other water sources, or engineering companies might need wider areas to facilitate hose connections, allow fire service vehicles to pass. Also proximity is very important when designing estates and gated communities. It is important for fire apparatuses to have close access to buildings to facilitate the stretching of hose lines, the use of a master stream device, or the placement of potable ladders. Long hose stretches can delay the time it takes to contain or extinguish a fire.

Similarly, carrying ladders to a long distance can delay access or rescue. Additionally, in designing gated communities or estates, the following must be considered; turning radius: the minimum turning radius (inside and outside edges) for the most restrictive fire apparatus should be considered. Dead-end fire lanes or roads that exceed a certain length should have a means for fire apparatus to turn around. Turnarounds save considerable time when a fire incident occurs. Traffic calming features such as speed bumps/ humps/tables, narrow road widths, and curvy arrangements should be used to control vehicular traffic speed. Water is usually used to suppress fire, so adequate water supply is crucial to fire service operations.

The supply must deliver an adequate amount of water through a distribution system to the locations needed. The system can serve manual firefighting (typically through fire hydrants), fire standpipe systems, fire sprinkler systems, other water-based suppression systems, and non-fire needs (industrial, commercial, domestic, etc.). It is saddening to discover that most estates and communities are constructed without plan for fire hydrants. It’s not recommended that fire engines have to travel distance to get water for replenishing. For us to have a good firefighting system, we need to put in place a well structured firefighting system and develop a firefighting strategy. In a bustling metropolis like Lagos, where the population is rapidly growing, the need for a robust fire safety management strategy becomes even more imperative.

A fire safety management strategy encompasses a range of measures designed to prevent, detect, and respond to fire incidents. It involves conducting risk assessments to identify fire hazards, implementing preventive measures like fire alarms and extinguishers, establishing emergency evacuation plans, and ensuring adequate training for individuals and communities. Lagosians play a vital role in fire safety management. As individuals living and working in Lagos, it is our responsibility to be aware of potential fire hazards and take necessary precautions to prevent fire incidents. These include adhering to safety guidelines, practicing good housekeeping, and promptly reporting any fire hazard. or incident to the appropriate authorities.

Furthermore, raising awareness among Lagosians about fire safety is crucial. This can be achieved through public education campaigns, workshops, and community engagement programs to ensure that everyone understands the importance of fire safety and their roles in preventing and responding to fire emergencies. Collaboration between Lagosians and the authorities, including fire service stations, is essential for effective fire safety management.

Lasisi Adedoyin K.S, an Environment and Safety Expert, is the coordinator of Eko Enviro Talk TV.